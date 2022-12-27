×
×
Feid’s ‘Normal,’ Rosalía’s ‘Saoko’ & More: Vote for the Best Latin Song of 2022

Make your vote count!

Feid
Feid Sebastian Sanchez
Español

The songs that soundtracked our year were genre-blurring, empowering, hooky and game-changers in their own way. As the year comes to an end, Billboard unveiled the staff picks for the best 25 Latin songs of 2022. Now, it’s time to vote for your favorite song.

The wide-ranging list includes obvious hits such as Bad Bunny‘s “Titi Me Preguntó,” Manuel Turizo‘s “La Bachata” and Grupo Frontera‘s “No Se Va,” but it also includes songs that weren’t outright hits but are truly great songs deserving of a mention on the year-end round-up.

Such was the case with Alex Anwandter‘s unapologetic disco-pop anthem “Maricoteca.” The Chilean singer-songwriter presented a risky NSFW statement, where spectators witness the singer-producer fortifying his identity politics with a side of mischief — an alluring, provocative queer artist with an unmatched talent for glimmering dance music.

There was also Kany García and Alejandro Sanz‘s poignant “Muero,” which further cements the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter as a master at retelling other people’s love stories and anguish in a way that makes them our own. In “Muero,” she and Sanz give voice to two people whose unspoken love will doom them to never experience it.

There was also Caloncho’s “Post Química,” Babasonicos’ “Bye Bye” and Natanael Cano‘s unapologetic “Que Me Importa” with newcomer Victor Cibrian. To wrap up the year, vote for the track that (in your opinion) was the best Latin song of the year.

Read Billboard’s 25 Best Latin Songs of 2022 list here.

