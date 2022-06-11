5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 11)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Los Tigres del Norte Documentary

A Los Tigres del Norte documentary will soon premiere on Prime Video, and its nearly three-minute trailer was released this week. Coined Los Tigres del Norte: Historias Que Contar, the film captures everything from the Mexican group’s humble beginnings to its challenging road to success, and ultimately becoming one of Regional Mexican music’s biggest acts. Directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio and produced by José Nacif Gobera, Historias will premiere June 17 via Prime Video. The official trailer, which features the Amazon Original song “Jefe de Jefes,” can be seen below.

Puerto Rico’s Dia Nacional de la Zalsa

Dia Nacional de la Zalsa returns to Puerto Rico for its 38th edition, featuring a promising lineup of salsa music icons and newcomers, such as Willie Rosario, Andy Montañez, Charlie Cruz and Luis Vazquez. This week, a press conference held in La Isla del Encanto revealed that Vazquez, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, becomes the festival’s youngest headliner and is set to receive a special award at the event. Dia Nacional de la Zalsa (National Salsa Day) will start at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday (June 12) at the Estadio Hiram Bithorn en San Juan.

Billboard‘s Latin Pride

This week, Billboard kicked off its annual Latin Pride series with emerging rapper Villano Antillano, who talked about reshaping her male-dominated genre as a trans artist. “There is no tolerance for women like me in the genre I have forcibly inserted myself in,” she told Billboard. “To say there is would be a delusion and an attack on the works of queer people everywhere who consume said genre.” Also this week, Villano unleashed her fiery and unapologetic “BZRP Music Session” helmed by Argentine producer Bizarrap (watch it below). Billboard’s Latin Pride will highlight more LGBTIQ+ music stars in the coming weeks.

LETSGETFR.EE Promising Lineup

In this week’s festival news, LETSGETFR.EE unveiled that Pabllo Vittar, Tokischa, DJ Camilo and more artists have been added to its 2022 lineup. They join the previously announced Missy Elliott, El Alfa, Ozuna, Kali Uchis and Bomba Estereo, to name a few. The two-day event, taking place Aug. 20-21 in Queens, N.Y., is designed for and by Black, Brown, Asian/Pacific Islander and LGBTQIA+ individuals, and according to a press statement, “Its mission is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” For more information, click here.

Ultra Fest in Colombia

EDM’s hottest acts will come together at the 2022 Road to Ultra Festival event taking place in Colombia. The touring electronic music festival, part of the Ultra Music Festival brand, will make a pit stop Oct. 7 in Llanogrande, about 40 minutes from Medellin. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (June 15), and the lineup will be revealed in the coming days. For more information, fans can visit the official website here.