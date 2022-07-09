5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 9)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Telemundo and Billboard announced that the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, produced by MBS Special Events, are set to take place on Sept. 29 live on Telemundo from Miami’s Watsco Center. Widely considered the standard-bearer in Latin music, this is the only awards show in the market that honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by the actual sales, streams, radio airplay and social data that informs Billboard’s weekly charts during a one-year period.

As has been the case for over 20 years, the Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Latin Music Week will feature panels, conversations and workshops at the Faena Forum, and exclusive performances and fan experiences throughout the week in Miami. For registration and information on Billboard Latin Music Week, go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

In its highly awaited return as an in-person conference this week, the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) recognized Argentine singer-songwriter Zoe Gotusso with the LAMC Discovery Award, presented by Taylor Guitars and KRK. The two-time Latin Grammy nominee not only received Taylor guitars and KRK equipment, but also performed at the event’s indie showcase. Gotusso now joins previous title-holders such as Carla Morrison, Nathy Peluso, Kinky, iLe and Buscabulla, to name a few. The annual LAMC took place July 6-9 at the Stewart Hotel in New York City.

This week, Univision announced that Wisin y Yandel will receive the “Agent of Change” award at the 2022 Premios Juventud for “using their star power to drive change in the Latin community and the world by contributing to music and humanitarian social causes.” This year’s nominations are led by J Balvin and Karol G with 11 nods each, followed by the nine-time nominee Rauw Alejandro and Farruko with eight. The 2022 Premios Juventud will air live at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, from the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, via Univision.

Prince Royce re-recorded his 2010 banger “Corazon Sin Cara” for an Amazon Original released this week. Recording the song from scratch with a lead guitar, second guitar, bass, bongos, keyboards, güira and fresh vocals, the track is produced exclusively for Amazon. “When Amazon asked me to re-record one of my songs, I knew it had to be ‘Corazón Sin Cara,'” Royce said in a statement. “It’s one of the most important songs of my career. It changed my life and so many fans have told me it marked their lives for the better. I wrote it on the subway when I was just 18 with no idea of what was to come or what the song would mean to so many, so recording this new 2022 version has been a very special process, making it new again while keeping its original essence.” The 2022 version forms part of the “Tierra Tropical” playlist on Amazon Music.

This week, Menudo Productions and Mario Lopez unveiled they are on the search for a new generation of Menudo members. Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online in two weeks followed by live auditions in multiple cities — starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 17. Besides being able to sing and dance, Lopez tells Billboard those auditioning should be able to “handle the responsibilities of becoming globally recognized and embrace being a role model.” He adds, “I’m excited to see all kinds of people around the world share the same experience as we did growing up. Menudo was truly the OG boy band. To re-create it will be incredible.” Entrants will be able to upload their video auditions to a Menudo audition app that will be shared when the auditions begin later this month, according to Menudo Productions.