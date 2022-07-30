5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 30)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

An Esteman Proposal

This week, Colombian singer-songwriter Esteman popped the big question to his boyfriend Jorge in Paris and captured the heartfelt moment on Instagram. “I share this moment with you, that although I was dying of nerves and could hardly sing with emotion, it was very special for us,” he wrote on the post. As a result, Esteman released his new single, inspired by his real-life love story, called “Un Dia en Paris.”

The Latin Grammys Return

This week, the Latin Recording Academy announced that the 23rd annual Latin Grammys will take place Nov. 17 and will return to Las Vegas. Additionally, nominees will be announced on Sept. 20. The 2022 ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. According to the Latin Recording Academy, the first round of voting will take place between July 28 and Aug. 8. The final round of voting is set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 13.

Daddy Yankee’s Farewell Tour

This week, Daddy Yankee kicked off his farewell tour “La Ultima Vuelta,” where he’s performing 31 of his biggest hits and newer anthems, including “Remix,” “Despacito” and “Gasolina,” to name a few. In March, Yankee announced that he’s retiring from music. The reggaeton star culminated his musical run with Legendaddy, his first new studio album in 10 years, and this world tour. Daddy Yankee’s La Última Vuelta Tour continues with upcoming shows in Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami and Chicago. Check here for dates.

Bad Bunny for All

Also on tour is Bad Bunny, who officially kicked off his World’s Hottest Tour trek with three back-to-back shows in Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot de Puerto Rico. To celebrate, the Puerto Rican singer also hosted “Viewing Parties” across different spots in La Isla del Encanto for fans who didn’t nab a ticket. In true Bad Bunny fashion, every location was packed, enjoying the Livestream concert, where Bad had special guests such as Bomba Estereo, The Marias, Chencho Corleone and more.

Bizarrap’s On Fire

Bizarrap achieved a new milestone this week with his Quevedo-assisted “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52.” The club-ready track is currently No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., with 88.3 million streams — a 38% week-to-week increase, according to Luminate. Additionally, the track is only the second fully Spanish-language song to top the Global 200 in the chart’s two-year history, following Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” in 2020.