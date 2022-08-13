5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 13)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Natti Natasha Makes Billboard History

With the release of her new single “Mayor Que Usted,” Natti becomes the female artist to have the most top 10s on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay chart. The iconic Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel-assisted reggaeton peaks at No. 8 on the current Latin Rhythm Airplay chart (dated Aug. 13), following the official music video release filmed at the Districto T-Mobile in Puerto Rico. Since the chart’s inception in 2005, the Dominican urbana has placed a total of 16 singles in the top 10, including bangers “Sin Pijama,” “No Me Acuerdo,” and “Dutty Love,” which spent five weeks at No. 1 in 2012.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Natti Natasha See latest videos, charts and news

The Jimmy Humilde Show

This week, Jimmy Humilde unveiled his very own series called Desde Abajo, which will be available on Amazon Music’s app and Twitch channel. Focusing on the Chicano culture and its influence on the music industry in Los Angeles, the series will include the Rancho Humilde founder interviewing special guests such as Fuerza Regida, Snow Tha Product, AB Quintanilla, Deorro, among others. The first episode is already out with new episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET every other Wednesday until Oct. 12.

Bad Bunny’s New Kicks

As part of their long-term partnership, Bad Bunny and Adidas will soon drop their next sneakers: the Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker in baby blue. To celebrate, the artist and the brand have announced an activation that will allow lucky fans to experience a summer in Puerto Rico and later travel to New York for Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour pit stop on Aug. 27. In honor of the new kicks, fans will be flown in a custom-wrapped baby blue airplane, which, according to a press release, “symbolizes the power of Benito’s art, which manages to bring the essence of La Isla to the entire world, crossing all borders.” For a chance to win, fans can sign up on the Confirmed App here.

The Sofia Carson Scholarship

In January, the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation announced that Sofia Carson will finance the next four-year Prodigy Scholarship, which holds a maximum value of $200,000. After months of reviewing hundreds of applicants worldwide, the scholarship was rewarded to Venezuelan singer-songwriter Valentina Garcia by the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. The scholarship will fully fund Garcia’s bachelor’s degree in music at Berklee School of Music starting in fall 2022. “To be able to use my voice and my platform in this way is the most important thing I can do,” Carson previously told Billboard. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be part of this.”

Arcangel’s Choli Comeback

This week, Arcangel announced not one, not two, but seven concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, where he will, above all, be honoring his late brother Justin Santos. Marking his return to the Choli after six years, the Puerto Rican artist is set to perform the seven concerts, produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts Puerto Rico, kicking off Feb. 2, 2023. The residency will be called JUST-in-TIME.

“It has been six years of absence and learning where I had to lose many things including friends, my own life, and the most heartbreaking thing I lost my brother whom I raised with my mother,” he expressed on Instagram. “I have lost much more than I have gained but always grateful to God for giving me so much without deserving it!”

Tickets for the concerts are available via Ticketera.