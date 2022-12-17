5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (December 17)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Ryan Castro’s Fashion Adventure

Ryan Castro has ventured into the fashion world, officially announcing his first-ever clothing line this week. Dubbed “Ghetto Med,” and sold exclusively in Medellin, the vibrant and trendy brand is inspired by the streetwear from the barrios of Colombia and includes t-shirts, jogger sets, hoodies, accessories, and sneakers, to name a few. The Colombian artist, who has collaborated with artists such as J Balvin and Feid, to name a few, premiered the clothing line with an exclusive concert in Medellin. For more information, visit www.ghettomed.com.

The Willy Chirino Way

To celebrate his 50 years in music, the city of West New York, NJ paid tribute to Willy Chirino on Thursday (Dec. 15) by naming a street after the Cuban salsa star. Accompanied by personalities such as Paquito D’Rivera, the singer of hits including “Medias Negras” and “Pobre Diabla” unveiled, along with the mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the blue sign for the Willy Chirino Way — at the corner of 54th Street and Boulevard East. “Thanks to everyone who had something to do with this great recognition in the best place it could be. In West New York, next to the monument to our Apostle José Martí and another that exalts the memory of the combatants of La Brigade 2506. I feel extremely blessed and grateful,” the artist wrote on Instagram, where he shared a video of the celebration. This week, Chirino also released Sigo Pa’lante, his first studio album in over a decade.

Gonzalo Rodriguez

Trueno on Live with Billboard Latin

In a new episode of Live with Billboard Latin on Instagram Live this week (and the last of the year), Argentine rapper Trueno talked all things FIFA World Cup and reflected on his eventful 2022. The artist first spoke about the significance of Argentina possibly winning its third World Cup, his favorite players on the national team, and how his Nathy Peluso-assisted “Argentina” became an anthem during the monthlong tournament. Then, he opened up about a successful year, which included a World Tour, three sold-out shows at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, and his first-ever Latin Grammy nomination, only to promise more new music and exciting collaborations coming in 2023. Watch the full conversation below:

Bad Bunny’s Spotify Streak

It’s a no-brainer that Bad Bunny is the top artist in the world right now. With over 18 billion streams in 2022, the Puerto Rican act becomes Spotify’s most-streamed artist for a third consecutive year. Bunny makes history as the first artist to accomplish that feat. In celebration of his “three-peat,” Spotify presented Bunny with three championship-styled rings designed by Jason of Beverly Hills. The rings were inspired by some of his albums including El Último Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti. “An epic showing for a career-defining year,” said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s global head of music content during the ring ceremony in Mexico.

One Lucky Mariah Carey Fan

Mariah Carey is making many fans happy this Christmas, including one her faithful “lambily” from Uruguay. This week, a fan named Mai documented her journey to see Carey live on Twitter. “Today I’m traveling from my country, which is 8.598km (5.342,55miles) away from NY, just to see my idol @MariahCarey,” she wrote on Monday (Dec. 12). “I remember when I started saving for this day 5 years ago, wishing and hoping for this day. Words can’t describe my happiness rn, love u forever Mimi!” The pop singer not only noticed her tweet but also upgraded the woman to the front row for Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) “Merry Christmas to All” show at Madison Square Garden.