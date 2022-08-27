5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 27)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

New Selena Music

The Quintanilla family released a new Selena album called Moonchild Mixes, which encompasses 10 of Selena’s original recordings between the ages of 13 and 16. The songs are being released 37 years later via Warner Music Latin. “We as a family had discussed this amongst ourselves that in the future, after Selena’s passing, we were going to maintain her presence through her music and we’ve done that for 27 years,” the late singer’s father Abraham Quintanilla told Billboard. “I’m more than sure that the fans are going to love it because if you listen to it, it’ll move you emotionally and take you back to as if Selena was recording it this morning.” The set, home to singles “Dame Tu Amor,” “No Llores Mas,” “Cariño Mio,” and “Sabes,” is available on all digital platforms and in stores.

Ozuna & FIFA Team Up

Counting down to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ozuna teamed up with French-Congolese rapper Gims for the new track “Arhbo,” part of the official soundtrack. The feel-good collaboration is named after the local slang word for “welcome” in Qatar and “perfectly embodies the welcoming spirit of the Arabian country. “I think ‘Bienvenidos’, ‘welcome home’ says it all,” Ozuna said in a press statement. “Whatever journey everyone was on, it brought them here, to this moment, and for that moment they are home. They say that ‘home is where the heart is, right? El hogar está donde está el corazón. For all the people who are coming, and all the people who, with all their hearts, want to come, we are saying, ‘bienvenidos’, welcome home!” Watch it here.

Romeos Santos on Billboard Cover

Romeo Santos graces the cover of Billboard‘s latest issue, where he opened up about his upcoming studio album, Formula Vol. 3 to be released on Sept. 1, coinciding with his eldest son’s birthday. “I’ve taken this ‘King of Bachata’ title very personally,” Santos said. “It’s a huge responsibility. It was very risky, very descarado to say, ‘We’re the kings of bachata!’ But you can say anything you want as long as you back it up, and I take pride in that. I want to make sure that all my albums, whether people like them or not, they can listen to and realize there was some production, there was work put in. I’m very meticuloso when it comes to my music. When I do anything, even a salsa, it sounds like Romeo Santos.”

Read the full Billboard cover story here.

Zeta Bosio’s New Project

Argentine musician Zeta Bosio has teamed up with multicultural music platform Hit Me! to help propel emerging acts. Aspiring artists and bands will be encouraged to upload their musical projects through the Hit Me! platform (click here) and YouTube channel, where Bosio, bass player of the iconic Soda Stereo, will analyze them and select the most promising talents to further expand their careers via advertisement, promotion, and more.

BLMA Performers

This week, Billboard and Telemundo unveiled the first wave of performers set to take center stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Camilo, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Eslabon Armado, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Pablo López, Pepe Aguilar, and Tini are confirmed to perform at the awards show, set to take place Thursday, Sept. 29. The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 29, preceded by a one-hour red carpet special. The awards will be broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional, the Telemundo App, and on Peacock.