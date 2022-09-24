5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 24)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Manuel Turizo & Coldplay

Early in the week, Coldplay invited Manuel Turizo as his surprise guest during his concert in Bogota, Colombia. Ahead of introducing the Colombian artist, he mentioned they were going to sing “the best song at the moment in the world,” referring to Turizo’s “La Bachata.” Turizo, wrapped with the Colombian flag on his shoulders, then joined Chris Martin on stage to sing an acoustic version of his No. 1 Billboard Tropical hit. “I have something in my eye. Last night was incredible,” he expressed on his Instagram, also expressing how he enjoys connecting with good people and beautiful energies.

Cuando Sea Joven

On Friday (Sept. 23), the Pantelion Films, Cuando Sea Joven, starring Veronica Castro and Natasha Dupeyron, premiered in over 300 theaters in the U.S. An adaptation of the Korean film Miss Granny, the inspirational Latin film narrates the story of a 70-year-old woman who magically becomes her 22-year-old self and gets a second opportunity in life to follow her dreams. The official movie soundtrack is helmed by award-winning hitmaker Julio Reyes Copello and includes classic boleros with a modern twist performed by Dupeyron. Marc Anthony and Reik’s Jesús Navarro are also part of the set. Listen below.

Marc Anthony & Bulova

Marc Anthony and watch brand Bulova announced an exclusive four-year partnership celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits. “The opportunity to work with a historic and innovative brand like Bulova allows me to create timepieces which has been a dream of mine since I appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of a timepiece,” he said in a statement. “I am enjoying the whole experience, from my early sketches to the final product, and I am really excited to create signature pieces that are really meaningful to me. I feel like a kid playing in a sandbox, but with the utmost seriousness, curiosity and detail.”

With the direct involvement of the salsa artist in the design process, the partnertship will include a series of timepiece and jewelry collection named after some of his most iconic songs. Set to launch in November 2022, Bulova will also support Maestro Cares Foundation (Anthony’s charitable efforts), which builds orphanages across Latin America.

More Maluma Fashion

“Through my fashion journey in Milan and Paris and watching my risk-taking designer friends, I was inspired to create a collection that would break fashion traditions for everyone,” Maluma noted with the launch of his fall collection “Royalty by Maluma” this week. Inspired by his home country, Colombia, his music, and fans, the unisex collection is both sophisticated and innovative, offering suits, dresses, blazers, and more. Marking the Colombian artists third and final collection sold exclusively at Macy’s in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the collection comes in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $69.50 to $249.50. According to a press statement, “Maluma and Chief Creative Officer, Hilda Batayneh focused on expanding their design philosophy and presenting masculine/feminine elements into each set. “Royalty by Maluma” is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide.

2022 Latin Grammys

This week, the Latin Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, where Bad Bunny leads the pack with 10 nods, including album of the year for his 11-week Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti. Bunny is followed by Mexican hitmaker Edgar Barrera with nine nominations; Rauw Alejandro with eight nominations; Christina Aguilera and Rosalía with seven nods each; and last year’s top winner, Camilo, with six nominations. The 23rd annual Latin Grammys are set to take place Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. See full nominations here.