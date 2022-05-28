5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 28): Lunay, Camilo & More

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Lunay Makes Acting Debut

Lights, cameras, action! Puerto Rican artist Lunay makes his big-screen debut in the new film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield. The Puerto Rican artist makes a brief cameo in the film as a limo driver who, as a side hustle, makes music. The Valet is now available for streaming on Hulu. Below, check out part of his scene with Derbez soundtracked by Lunay.

Camilo & The Latin Grammy Foundation

On the heels of announcing his upcoming album and tour titled “De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo now joins forces with The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation for a good cause. This week, the foundation unveiled that the Colombian artist pledges to donate $1 from each ticket sold for his North American tour to “support the Foundation in its efforts to further the education of music makers around the world through scholarships, grants, and music education programs,” according to a press release. Fans can purchase tickets via CamiloTour2022.com.

Eden Muñoz at SESAC Awards

Calibre 50’s former singer Eden Muñoz is set to perform at the 2022 SESAC Latina Music Awards, taking place June 29 in Beverly Hills, Calif. This month, Muñoz also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart with his debut solo single “¡Chale!” The awards ceremony honors its songwriters and publishers by presenting awards to the most-performed songs of the year, including song of the year, publisher of the year and songwriter of the year for both Regional Mexican and pop/Latin rhythm.

Sebastian Yatra & Flor de Caña

After taking his winter break in Nicaragua, Sebastian Yatra now joins forces with the country’s award-winning rum Flor de Caña. “I joined @flordecana_es and their global reforestation campaign together with One Tree Planted,” the Colombian artist expressed on Instagram this week, elaborating that the purpose is for a greener future for everyone. “You can be part of this wonderful cause and be directly responsible for making our world greener, one tree at a time,” he added.

Anitta’s New Career Ventura

Brazilian artist Anitta has been named the new executive partner of Future Farm, the “first food tech in Latin America focused on the production of plant-based meat with the same succulence, texture, and flavor as animal meat,” according to a press release. “We are a company that thinks about the future, the environment, and, above all, the way people eat,” Anitta expressed. Her role is to help in the democratization and growth of the category in the country, as well as influence and educate consumers in this market.