5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (December 10)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Explore Explore Marc Anthony See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Maestro Cares 2022 Gala

This week, the Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by Marc Anthony and Henry Cárdenas, hosted the ninth annual “Changing Live, Building Dreams” gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, hosting more than 600 guests, including J Balvin, Ariana DeBose, key industry leaders and more. This year’s event, co-hosted by Ana Navarro and Cesar Millán, recognized five key personalities in the music, sports and business fields: Gloria and Emilio Estefan with the Community Hero award, Mariano Rivera with the All-star award, Jeff Hoffman with the Courage to Care award, and Eduardo Trujillo with the Corporate Social Responsibility award. Proceeds from the fundraiser will provide essential support for Maestro Cares, which is a nonprofit organization established to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the U.S.

The Good Bunny Foundation

The Good Bunny Foundation (a nonprofit organization founded by Bad Bunny) will host its “Bonita Tradición” gift drive, where they will give out 25,000 gifts related to the arts (sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more) to children in Puerto Rico. The event will include many stations serving traditional food and drinks, as well as live music and the opportunity to snap a photo with Los Reyes Magos. “We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” said José “Che Juan ” Torres, director of the Good Bunny Foundation, in a press statement. “Bonita Tradicion” will take place at 8 a.m. local time on Dec. 27 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

Karol G’s Film Venture

After her successful Strip Love Tour, Karol G picks up the mic for a new venture — this time, lending her voice for the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish movie soundtrack in a song dubbed “La Vida es Una.” In true Karol fashion, the Ovy on the Drums-produced track is a vibrant reggaeton with a flair of flamenco guitars in honor of Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who returns as the voice of the notorious PiB. The animated film, which comes 11 years after the premiere of the 2011 film Puss in Boots, will be available in theaters this Christmas.

Love Is in the Air

A lot of love is in the air as of late, starting with Becky G who just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget. The couple, who began dating in 2016, shared the news on social media with a sweet photo carousel. “Our spot forever,” they captioned the joint post.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler and his girlfriend, singer-songwriter, Zhamira Zambrano, celebrated their one-year anniversary this week. “You are the best thing that has happened in my life, princess, thank you for being part of my happiness and for giving me peace in this world that is so heavy and full of so much damage,” Wheeler expressed. The couple got engaged in the summer.

Argentinean Artists Celebrating

A wave of Argentinean music stars are celebrating after a very suspenseful match between Netherlands and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After a nearly three-hour game, Lionel Messi and the team have qualified for the semifinals with a 4-3 win in the penalty kicks round. On social media, many artists shared their excitement, including Fito Paez. Others, like Lali Esposito and Bizarrap, celebrated at the actual game in Qatar. And artists such as Maluma, Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, were spotted supporting the game.