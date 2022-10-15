5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (October 15)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

La Musa Awards

The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame hosted its 10th annual La Musa Awards for the first time at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. on Thursday (Oct. 14). This year, the prolific gala that honors the outstanding songwriters and composers across all genres of Latin music, honored its 2022 inductees including award-winning songwriters and producers Desmond Child and Rudy Pérez, who co-founded the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame; composer of iconic Latin music standard Tony Renis; Dominican merengue pioneer Johnny Ventura, to be inducted posthumously, and Grammy award-winning Colombian artist Juanes.

“Being a composer is one of the most beautiful professions in the world… But at the same time, and because you are sensitive, you suffer more, you undress yourself to the world, and you become vulnerable,” Juanes, who also performed a medley of his hits at the event, said. “Being a songwriter is painting days full of feelings with the brushes of voice and guitar, sitting in eternal lonely nights full of anguish to know if this, the song I’m making now, is the one I’ve been waiting for so many years.”

The 2022 honorees including Emmanuel, Eddy Cue, Manuel Alejandro, Gustavo Menéndez, Walter Kolm, Elena Rose, and Jose Feliciano, as well as Yotuel Romero, Beatriz Luengo, Descemer Bueno, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Osorbo, Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcolm Martínez, and DJ El Funky, who all received the inaugural La Musa Medal of Freedom for “Patria y Vida.”

Juanes was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 10th annual La Musa Awards in Miami, Fla. @marioalzatee

Becky G teams up with Patrón Tequila

Becky G was officially welcomed into the Patrón Tequila family during an intimate dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Oct. 11). During the event, the “MAMIII” singer shared a toast with those in attendance and thanked Patrón their alliance and for elevating Latin culture. The partnership with Becky and the tequila includes a Signature B cocktail, which includes hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, Patrón silver, among other ingredients. This year’s limited-edition Patrón Mexican Heritage Tin was designed by Mexico City-based sculptor Sebastian, who with the tin’s design tells the story of one of the oldest traditions in Mexico — the harvesting and cutting of agave piñas (pineapples).

PATRÓN X Becky G Steven Blanco

First Look of “Los Montaner” Reality Show

After making the announcement earlier this year, Los Montaner reality show finally has a premiere date. The 10-episode unscripted docuseries—filmed using mixed-media formats including cellphone footage, confessional interviews, and content from the family’s private archive—is set to air November 9 on Disney+. Produced by multimedia company NTERTAIN Studios in collaboration with Disney Branded Television, Los Montaner will follow the daily life of the Montaner family — Ricardo, Marlene Rodriguez, Mau, Ricky, and Evaluna, as well as their significant others Camilo Echeverry, Sara Escobar, and Stefi Roitman — giving fans a look at their intimate moments as well as behind the scenes of their artistic careers and live music performances. See the first look below:

The new faces of regional Mexican

In a showcase that took place at The Paramount in East Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct. 12), Universal Music Latin/Fonovisa featured eight emerging Mexican Music acts, whose styles all ranged from banda sinaloense to mariachi and corridos tumbados. During the two-hour show, the artists — Majo Aguilar, Neto Bernal, Uriel Barrera, Reflejo Nuevo, El de la H, Angel Higuera, La Nueva Estrategia, and Banda Fortuna — gave attendees (mostly executives and music reporters) a preview of their music each performing two songs. Toward the end, all eight artists joined forces to perform the banda anthem “Triste Recuerdo.”

Las Nuevas Caras del Regional Mexicano at The Paramount on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sergio Angon

The Ultimate RBD Reunion

This week, Mexican singer and actress Maite Perroni got married to her longtime boyfriend Andres Tovar. The private ceremony, held in the lake town of Valle de Bravo in Mexico, quickly became a trending topic after videos of Perroni and her former Rebelde group members—Anahi, Christian Chavez, and Christopher Von Uckermann—circled the internet. One of the wedding’s highlights was undoubtedly when RBD hugged and sang “Y Soy Rebelde” and “Salvame” together. “We did it! Taking the first steps of the life we want to build together. Surrounded by our family and the hand of God, today we receive a blessing. Happy to be able to take steps that strengthen our path through this plane in which we managed to coincide and fate gave us,” the newlyweds expressed on Instagram.