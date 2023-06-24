Yeison Jimenez Gives Back To His Hometown & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

J Balvin’s Back!

After a nearly 10-month social media break, J Balvin has returned. The Colombian singer reappeared on Instagram sharing a short selfie video where he’s drinking his morning coffee and wishing his followers a very good morning. That same week, he dropped his comeback single “En Alta,” where he reeled in newcomers Quevedo, Omart Courtz, and YOVNGCHIMI. The electronic-trap fusion is produced by Hear This Music (Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian). “Really right now, I’ve been focused on my family,” he told Billboard earlier this year. “I left social media to be connected to my reality and to my family. That has taught me a lot. To live more in the present. Obviously, I miss my fans, but when the time is right, I’ll be back.”

Yeison Jimenez Gives Back

Música Popular artist Yeison Jimenez has a full heart this week after offering a free concert in his native hometown, Manzanares (Caldas) in Colombia. As part of the town’s five-day-long Fiestas de la Cordialidad, the Colombian artist contributed 50 percent of the event’s total cost and organization. “It was all crazy,” Jimenez expressed in a press statement. “More than 40,000 people at concert that never exceeded 15,000. The boy from Manzanares conquered the world.” In front of the town church where he got baptized, Jimenez performed some of his coveted hits including “Aventurero” and his latest “Hasta La Madre” with Pasabordo.

Ivy Queen Tributes Herself

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her Diva album, Ivy Queen pays tribute to herself on social media. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper and reggaeton star revisited the cover art of her third studio album and did a photoshoot wearing a similar white outfit and vibrant dreadlocks. “I did it once and I’ll do it again,” she captioned the Instagram post. The 17-song set, home to timeless banger “Tuya Soy,” was released on August 3, 2003, and its deluxe platinum edition entered the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in 2004.

Feid Conquers Puerto Rico

Following the wrap of his Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour on July 16 in Miami, Feid conquered Puerto Rico. The Colombian star—known for viral bangers “Normal,” “Chorrito Pa’ Las Animas,” and “Classy 101”—sold out two consecutive concerts (June 22 and 23) at the coveted Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. The first “xxoli” show, how Feid himself dubbed it, counted with surprise guests Yandel and Young Miko. “Thank you, Puerto Rico. Too indelible and surreal. I’m just realizing how cool of a night we had,” he expressed on his Instagram stories.

A Nodal & Cazzu Anniversary

This week, lovebirds and soon-to-be-parents Christian Nodal and Cazzu celebrated their one-year anniversary. “Today marks one year since you agreed to make a life together,” Nodal expressed in a now-deleted Instagram story with a black-and-white photo of the two. “It has been the most precious year of my life. Thank you Julieta (Cazzu’s real name), I love you mami.” On her stories, already vanished, the Argentine songstress wrote: “Here’s to many more years by your side, Nodal.”