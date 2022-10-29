5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (October 29)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Becky G & Latin Grammys Join Forces

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Becky G and the Latin Grammys are teaming up to encourage Americans to make sure they are registered to vote. The Mexican-American pop singer, who’s also co-chair of When We All Vote, will gift one lucky fan the opportunity to fly to Las Vegas for a meet-and-greet and tickets for two to the Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. Participants can apply for the When We All Vote “Meet Becky G” Sweepstakes by clicking this link.

Manuel Turizo’s No. 1 Streak

Manuel Turizo continues to make waves with “La Bachata,” released five months ago. This week, the Colombian artist secured his fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, concurrently notching a sixth week at No. 1 on Tropical Airplay.

“Every song that you put out, you put out because you feel something and you’re in love. With ‘La Bachata,’ it took me some time,” he tells Billboard. “When it started to grow, first it was in Spain, then in Latin America, and it started to climb a lot on the charts. That’s when I felt that people were really connecting with the song. About three months after taking it out, I felt like wow, this is turning into something big. At some point, I felt it would be cool to do a remix but I abandoned the idea. I feel that ‘La Bachata’ is what it is and that was the idea. It is a very beautiful song.”

Manuel Turizo La Industria INC

Karol G Surprises Fan Who Gave Birth

In the midst of her Strip Love Tour, Karol G surprised one of her fans who gave birth during her concert in Fresno, Calif. On her Instagram stories, the Colombian artist said she found out the fan was rushed to the hospital during her performance of “El Makinon.” Karol later documented herself going to the hospital to visit the fan who gave birth. “Anahí, the baby, is incredibly healthy and beautiful,” she wrote in a since-deleted story. “Happy, blessed, and grateful for the incredible experiences that God adds to my life. Here I am, always faithful to your faithfulness.”

Karol G performing during her Strip Love Tour. Chris Cornejo

Ozuna Is World Cup Ready

Ozuna teamed up with Coca-Cola Puerto Rico to bring sports lovers on the island closer to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In honor of the tournament taking place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, limited edition collectible cans, with 14 different designs representing some of the participating countries, can already be purchased in stores throughout the island.

“I feel very happy with this collaboration with Coca-Cola and to be able to contribute in some way to continue cultivating interest in the sport of soccer in Puerto Rico,” Ozuna said in a statement. “Being part of the FIFA World Cup soundtrack is something very special for me. I never imagined that I could go so far with my music.”

In addition, the initiative will promote the development of sports on the Island by allocating a donation of $50,000 for the rehabilitation of soccer fields in San Juan.

A Family Affair

Colombian power couple Greeicy and Mike Bahia are bringing their Amantes Tour to the U.S. for the first time. The 2023 North American leg of the tour, which follows its trek across Latin America in 2018 and 2019, marks Greeicy’s return to the stage after giving birth to her first child, KAI, in April 2022. If the official poster is any indication, the couple also plans on taking their son on tour with them.

Presented by Loud and Live, Greeicy and Bahia — who have been in a relationship since 2010 — will visit eight cities in the U.S., kicking off on Feb. 23 at the Colden Auditorium in New York, and wrapping on March 5 at The Novo in Los Angeles. The couple will also visit select cities including Miami and Houston. Prior to visiting the U.S., the tour will make stops in countries such as Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, and Venezuela, among others. See the dates here.