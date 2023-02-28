×
×
Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of February 2023? Vote!

From Karol G and Shakira to Steve Aoki and CNCO, which collab do you have on repeat?

Fuerza Regida x Becky G "Te Quiero Besar"
Fuerza Regida x Becky G "Te Quiero Besar" Courtesy Photo

February is ending, and we can’t wrap the month without asking readers to vote for their favorite collaboration released in the past 28 days. 

The fan-based poll features 16 Latin collaborations that were either featured on our weekly First Stream Latin playlist or as a new music release story this month, including the catchy reggaetón “1000CANCIONES” by Alvaro Diaz and Senra; Fuerza Regida and Becky G’s flirtatious “Te Quiero Besar;” and Ana Barbara and Vicente Fernandez’s heartfelt “La Jugada,” released posthumously after Chente’s passing, to name a few. 

Two of Karol G’s latest bangers are also on the list: her sultry urban track “X Si Volvemos” with Romeo Santos and her bonafide anthem “TQG” with Shakira. 

Additionally, many artists joined forces this month to drop innovative tropical bops such as the cumbia villera “En La Intimidad” by Emilia, Callejero Fino and Big One; Maluma and Marc Anthony’s salsa “La Fórmula”; and power couple Mike Bahía and Greeicy’s bachata “Mi Pecadito.” 

What’s your favorite Latin collaboration? Vote below!

The 2022 winning collabs are Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Session” (April); Morar and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Pablo Alboran and Sebastian Yatra’s “Contigo” (July); Anonimus and R3ymon’s “Santa Diabla” (August); Kany García and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September); Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Déjame Vivir” (October); Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” (November); and Alejo and CNCO’s “Estrella” (December). 

