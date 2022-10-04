What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of September 2022? Vote!

September has officially come to an end, and the Billboard Latin team has compiled a list of 12 collaborative tracks released throughout the month that were either included on the weekly First Stream Latin roundup or featured by Billboard.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Christian Nodal TINI Wisin See latest videos, charts and news

This month’s fan poll includes Paulo Londra and Duki’s hard-hitting single “Party En El Barrio,” which truly captures not only the pair’s ethos, but also Argentina’s ever-growing rap culture; Andy Rivera and Beéle’s “Te Perdí” with lyrics about discovering peace of mind after a failed relationship; and Kany García and Christian Nodal’s ultra heartfelt pop-ranchera “La Siguente,” to name a few.

Last month, Cuban newcomer R3ymon and Puerto Rican rapper Anonimus won the coveted fan poll with their track “Santa Diabla” receiving more than 34 percent of the votes. They were followed by Anitta and Maluma’s “El Que Espera” with over 24 percent of the votes. Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more than 50 percent of the votes, followed by CNCO and Kenia OS’ “Plutón,” with more than 37 percent of the votes.

In the summer, Billboard unveiled the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Who should win the best Latin collaboration of September? Vote below!