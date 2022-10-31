What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of October 2022? Vote!

October has wrapped up, and the Billboard Latin team has compiled a list of collaborative tracks released throughout the month that were either included on the weekly First Stream Latin roundup or featured by Billboard.

This month’s fan poll includes Shakira’s first single following her breakup with Gerard Piqué “Monotonia,” in collaboration with Ozuna; Jhayco, Feid and Sech’s club banger “En La De Ella”; Manuel Turizo’s “Extasis” with Maria Becerra; Natanael Cano and Victor Cibrian’s “Que Me Importa”; and “Dejame Vivir,” by the late Juan Gabriel and former RBD star, Anahí, to name a few.

Last month, Kany Garcia and Christian Nodal won the fan poll with “La Siguente” receiving more than 39 percent of the votes. They were followed by Chris Jedi, Young Miko and Lunay’s “Condado” with over 18 percent of the votes.

In August, Cuban newcomer R3ymon and Puerto Rican rapper Anonimus won the coveted fan poll with their track “Santa Diabla” receiving more than 34 percent of the votes. Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more than 50 percent of the votes, followed by CNCO and Kenia OS’ “Plutón,” with more than 37 percent of the votes.

In the summer, Billboard unveiled the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Who should win the best Latin collaboration of October? Vote below!