Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of July 2022? Vote!

From CNCO and Kenia OS teaming up for the first time on the groovy pop tune “Plutón” to J Balvin and Ryan Castro bringing the best of Colombian reggaeton music in “Nivel de Perreo,” Latin artists did not hold back from dropping great summer bangers this month.

Other artists who released collabs during the month of July include Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo joining forces once more in “Los Cachos,” La Arrolladora and Alejandro Fernandez’s first collaborative effort in “Nunca Dudes en Llamarme,” and Brytiago and Polimá Westcoast’s TikTok-friendly song “S.O.S.,” to name few.

Below, Billboard highlights more than 10 collabs that dropped this month and we’re asking readers to vote for their favorite one.

The new fan poll comes on the heels of Billboard unveiling the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Vote for your favorite below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)