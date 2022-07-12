Here Are the Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far): ‘Mamiii,’ ‘Santo,’ & More

At the end of every month, Billboard shares a poll featuring all the Latin collaborations that were written about on the website or included in the weekly First Stream Latin playlist. As a result, fans vote for their favorite ones, ultimately selecting the best collab each month. Below, see all the best Latin collabs of the year (so far) as voted by fans.

Christina Aguilera & Ozuna, “Santo”



Voted January’s Best Collaboration with over 62 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo, “Vacaciones”

Ozuna’s crisp, sugary vocals and Xtina’s vocal range make for the perfect perreo that later transitions to a hip-shaking cumbia on their first-ever collaboration. Helmed by producers Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver, and Dallas K and co-produced by Sony executive Afo Verde, and penned by both artists alongside Dallas K, Gale, and Josh Barrios, “Santo” is about two people who are hooked on each other. “Santo sálvame (Saint, save me),” repeats the catchy hook.

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Voted February’s Best Collaboration with over 50 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Duki & Emilia, “Esto Recién Empieza”

The G gifted fans with a bouncy reggaeton track about the empowerment that comes after ending a toxic relationship. Produced by Karol G’s go-to producer Ovy On the Drums, “Mamiii” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Feb. 26), securing the Mexican-American singer-songwriter her first No. 1 on the all-metric tally, and Karol G’s fourth leader on the chart. It also became the highest-charting song for the two on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with a No. 15 debut.

Sebastian Yatra & John Legend, “Tacones Rojos (Remix)”

Voted March’s Best Collaboration with over 60 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Prince Royce & Maria Becerra, “Te Espero”

Marking their first collaborative effort, the bilingual remix sweetly references a woman who’s charming and beautiful, especially when she’s wearing her red heels. Legend wrote the English lyrics to the song, which Yatra originally co-wrote with Juan Jo, Lofty, Manuel Lara, and Pablo. “When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has, and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation,” Yatra previously told Billboard of the feel-good dance-pop song.

Bizarrap & Paulo Londra, “BZRP Music Sessions #23”

Voted April’s Best Collaboration with over 55 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

On his comeback streak, Paulo Londra opened up about haters, his success, and more, in the edgy electro-reggaeton “BZRP Music Sessions #21” helmed by Argentine producer Bizarrap. Londra replaced himself at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart in April, sending his track “Plan A” to No. 2 after its five-week reign.

Morat & Duki, “Paris”

Voted May’s Best Collaboration with nearly 50 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Kany Garcia & Alejandro Sanz, “Muero”

Colombia’s pop band and Argentine rapper Duki unite on “Paris,” keeping true to Morat’s sugary, folk-pop essence and with which Duki perfectly engages. Penned by the band along with Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres, this track speaks about the moment in a relationship where you need to take care of yourself and be honest.

Blessed & Rels B, “Energia”

Voted June’s Best Collaboration with over 83 percent of the votes

Runner-Up: Tiago PZK & Ozuna, “Nos Comemos”

Colombia’s Blessd and Spains’ Rels B have joined forces for the sultry mid-tempo reggaetón track “Energia,” co-produced by Latin hitmakers The Rude Boyz and Icon Music. The song — with its sensual beat — is about the crazy chemistry two people continue to have despite being distant.