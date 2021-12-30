Here Are the Best Latin Collaborations of 2021, As Voted By Fans

Billboard readers have picked their favorite collaborations of 2021 by voting in Billboard Latin’s monthly “best Latin collab of the month” poll.

Since 2021 is coming to an end, we’ve compiled the 10 winning tracks from January to October, as selected by fans, plus an honorary mention. [Editor’s Note: The votes for November and December are not yet available.]

The list includes two bangers from Sebastian Yatra: “Pareja del Año” with Myke Towers and “Delincuente” with Jhay Cortez, as well as two tracks from Maria Becerra: “Animal” with Cazzu and the J Balvin-assisted “Que Mas Pues.”

Below, check out all of the best Latin collabs of the year:

Maria Becerra, Cazzu, “Animal”

Best Latin Collab of January: Voted by fans with more than 41 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: VF7, Jay Wheeler, “No Te Quiero Ver”

Part of her Animal Pt. 1 EP released earlier this year, Maria Becerra opens the set with the Cazzu-assisted “Animal,” a head-bopping track that shifts gears between hip-hop, reggaeton, and trap and finds the commanding pair trading verses about the power of women.

VF7 x Lunay, “Codigo Secreto”

Best Latin Collab of February: Voted by fans with more than 39 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Alejandro Fernandez, Christian Nodal, “Duele”

After teaming up with artists such as Jay Wheeler and Rauw Alejandro, VF7 dropped “Codigo Secreto” in collaboration with Lunay. The catchy reggaeton is about two people who like each other and are going back-and-forth on why they’re so special.

Danny Ocean x Justin Quiles, “Cuantas Veces”

Best Latin Collab of March: Voted by fans with more than 37 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Nicki Nicole, Lunay, “No Toque Mi Naik”

Helmed by producer Ovy on the Drums, the song is a rhythmic urban-pop track interlaced with electronic beats and catchy guitar riffs. We also hear Justin Quiles stepping out of his comfort zone, adapting to Danny Ocean’s signature sound.

Sebastian Yatra, Myke Towers, “Pareja del Año”

Best Latin Collab of April: Voted by fans with more than 68 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: David Bisbal, Danna Paola, “Vuelve, Vuelve”

Produced by Grammy winners Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, the song fuses both Yatra and Towers’ signature sound laced with live string instruments. “Pareja del Año” is about an impossible love that if it were to come true, it’d be dubbed the “couple of the year.”

J Balvin, Maria Becerra, “Que Mas Pues”

Best Latin Collab of May: Voted by fans with more than 40 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Bad Bunny, Luar La La, “100 Millones”

“Que Mas Pues?” is a melodious reggaeton surrounded with catchy hooks left and right. At some point, Balvin even samples Aqua’s 90’s hit “Barbie Girl.” On the track, Balvin and the Argentine newcomer go back-and-forth on a relationship that didn’t work out and will never work out.

Nobeat, Khea, “Medio Crazy”

Best Latin Collab of June: Voted by fans with more than 45 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Luis Fonsi, Myke Towers, “Besame”

On his Khea-assisted track, Nobeat flaunts his creative musical ear and innovative fusions, as he’s been serving since his official debut single “Perreo Sano.” “Medio Crazy,” dedicated to las chicas toxicas, is no exception, marrying dancehall, reggaeton, funk, and ’80s-inspired sounds.

Enrique Iglesias feat. Farruko, “Me Pasé”

Best Latin Collab of July: Voted by fans with more than 65 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Daddy Yankee, Myke Towers, & Jhay Cortez, “Súbele el Volumen”

The Farruko-assisted rhythmic pop song finds Iglesias asking for forgiveness after he had one too many drinks; it marks his first single since 2019. With “Me Pasé,” Iglesias recaptured his record for the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, ascending 4-1 on the Oct. 2-dated survey.

Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez, “Delincuente”

Best Latin Collab of August: Voted by fans with more than 90 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Selena Gomez & Camilo, “999”

In the summer, Yatra teamed up with Jhayco for the catchy pop-reggaeton “Delincuente.” Yatra went as far as “getting arrested” by police in Miami to promote his new bop. “Delincuente” tells the story of a girl who’s innocent in person but a “delinquent in bed.”

Sofia Reyes, Becky G, “Mal de Amores”

Best Latin Collab of September: Voted by fans with more than 35 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Christian Nodal and Banda MS’ “La Sinverguenza”

Reyes and Becky are bonding over their bad luck in love. Nonetheless, they have the secret to healing a broken heart: tequila with music. “I’m not going to suffer for him, I swear, I’m not going to suffer,” the chorus goes. The two artists also pay homage to their Mexican roots, bringing to life a saucy cumbia sonidera fused with urban beats.

Anitta feat. Saweetie, “Faking Love”

Best Latin Collab of October: Voted by fans with more than 92 percent of the votes.

Runner-Up: Camilo & Evaluna Montaner, “Indigo”

Produced by Andres Torres, Mauricio Rengifo and Ryan Tedder, the song is an edgy, mid-tempo Brazilian funk track featuring Saweetie’s slick rap verses. “I’ve been faking love with you,” Anitta sings on the track that’s about a girl who shows no remorse after a breakup.

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez, “Fiel”

Honorary Mention: Many notable collaborations landed on Billboard’s Year-End Hot Latin Songs chart, including Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” at No. 1 and “Hawai” (Remix) by Maluma and The Weeknd at No. 3. Los Legendarios’ “Fiel” in collaboration with Wisin and Cortez, however, was the only Top 10 joint that was released in 2021. That’s why, in addition to being one of Billboard’s Best Latin Songs of 2021, we give it an honorary mention as one of the Best Collabs of the Year.