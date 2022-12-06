What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of November 2022? Vote!

In a blink of an eye, November has come to an end, and the Billboard Latin editorial team has compiled a list of the best Latin collaborations that dropped last month — but which is your favorite?

Including eight tracks that were either on the weekly First Stream Latin roundup or featured by Billboard, this month’s fan poll includes Grupo Firme and Joss Favela’s cumbia sonidera “La Bailadora,” Pablo Alborán and María Becerra’s heartfelt pop flamenco “Amigos,” Paulo Londra and Feid’s much-needed joint “A Veces,” and even the 2022 World Cup anthem “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares, to name a few.

In October, Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Dejame Vivir” won the fan poll with a whopping 94 percent of the votes. The reimagined version of the 1984 track, which originally featured Rocío Dúrcal, comes six years after Juanga’s passing.

Kany Garcia and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” took the crown in September, while in August, Cuban newcomer R3ymon and Puerto Rican rapper Anonimus won the coveted fan poll with their track “Santa Diabla,” receiving more than 34 percent of the votes. Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more than 50 percent of the votes, followed by CNCO and Kenia OS’ “Plutón” with more than 37 percent of the votes.

In the summer, Billboard unveiled the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Who should win the best Latin collaboration of November? Vote below!