What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of May 2023? Vote!

Every month, Billboard asks our readers to vote for the best Latin collaboration released throughout the month that was featured on our weekly New Music Latin playlist or as a featured article.

The newest fan poll includes 20 bonafide team-ups including Emilia and Ludmilla’s Brazilian funk-pop fusion in “No_se_ve.mp3;” “Vagabundo” by Colombian trio Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle; Tiago PZK and TINI’s second collaborative effort in “Me Enteré;” and the already-viral “69” by Nicky Jam and Feid, to name a few.

Moreover, Regional Mexican and urban joints also dropped this month such as Banda MS and Ice Cube’s “¿Cuales Fronteras?” and the surprising Bizarrap and Peso Pluma “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55.”

Additionally, Don Omar dropped two collabs: “Bandidos” with Cosculluela and “Podemos Repetirlo” with Chencho Corleone; Mexican pop stars Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola released “tqum;” and Tainy unleashed “obstáculo” with Myke Towers.

Last month, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “un X100to” won best Latin collaboration last month with over 25 percent of the votes. Who should win in May? Vote below!

The 2022 winning collabs were Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Session” (April); Morar and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Pablo Alboran and Sebastian Yatra’s “Contigo” (July); Anonimus and R3ymon’s “Santa Diabla” (August); Kany García and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September); Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Déjame Vivir” (October); Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” (November); and Alejo and CNCO’s “Estrella” (December).