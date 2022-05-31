Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of May 2022? Vote!

May has officially come to an end, and Billboard has compiled some of the best Latin collaborations released in the past 31 days for our readers to pick their favorite one.

This month’s list includes 11 collaborations featured in our weekly First Stream Latin playlist. Among them are Kany Garcia and Alejandro Sanz’s dreamy “Muero,” Cazzu and Maria Becerra’s latest joint effort “Malefica,” and Silvestre Dangond’s first-ever collab with his son Monaco in “No Tenemos La Culpa,” to name a few.

Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” was voted the best Latin collab of April with more than 55 percent of the votes. Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” took the crown with more than 60 percent of the votes in March. In February, our readers crowned Becky G and Karol G with their sin-pelos-en-la-lengua banger “Mamiii,” nabbing more than 50 percent of the votes, and Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” took the crown in January with more than 62 percent of the votes.

Who should win the best collaboration of May? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)