What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of March 2023? Vote!

From Feid & Young Miko to Rosalía & Rauw, which collab do you have on repeat?

Feid & Young Miko
Feid & Young Miko Sebastian Sanchez

March has officially wrapped, and as we welcome April, Billboard is asking our readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration released the past month. 

In true fashion, the fan-based poll features Latin collaborations that were either featured on our weekly New Music Latin playlist or as a new music release story. The list includes Feid and Younk Miko’s sultry reggaeton “Classy 101,” Becky G and Peso Pluma’s breakup corrido “Chanel,” Nicky Jam’s first Regional Mexican effort in “Como El Viento” alongside Luis R. Conriquez, and many more. 

Also in the poll is “BESO,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s ultra-romantic collaboration, where in its sweet, homemade music video, the couple announced they were engaged. 

Additionally, you’ll find Los Ángeles Azules catchy cumbia sonidera “Tú y Tú” with Santa Fe Klan & Cazzu, Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny’s “Coco Chanel,” as well as the latest “BZRP Music Session, Vol. 54” helmed by Bizarrap and Árcangel.

In February, Steve Aoki and CNCO won the poll with “Diferente” nabbing over 77 percent of the votes. What’s your favorite Latin collaboration of March? Vote below!

The 2022 winning collabs were Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Session” (April); Morar and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Pablo Alboran and Sebastian Yatra’s “Contigo” (July); Anonimus and R3ymon’s “Santa Diabla” (August); Kany García and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September); Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Déjame Vivir” (October); Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” (November); and Alejo and CNCO’s “Estrella” (December). 

