What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of June 2023? Vote!

Every month, Billboard asks readers to vote for the best Latin collaboration released throughout the month that was highlighted on our weekly New Music Latin playlist or as a featured article.

The June fan-voted poll features 20 collaborations, including two Bizarrap drops: “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55” with Peso Pluma and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 56” with Rauw Alejandro. The former is a heartbreak corrido song and the latter is a flirtatious techno dance track.

Daddy Yankee also surprised fans with two new bops. First, he offered “BEACHY” with newcomer Omar Courtz. It’s a reggaetón with Afrobeat fusion backed by Yankee’s signature sugary vocals and Courtz’s raspier tones, and narrates the story of a girl who’s enjoying the sun at the beach while she’s living her best single life. Then, he appeared on Tainy’s DATA album with “La Baby,” on which he teamed up with Feid and Sech to empower and motivate the ladies.

Plus, Billboard’s latest Latin Artist on the Rise, Young Miko, also released two songs: The perreo-heavy “ID” with veteran duo Jowell y Randy, and the viral “Chulo Pt. 2” alongside Bad Gyal and Tokischa.

This month’s poll also includes J Balvin’s “En Alta,” his comeback track after taking a nearly 10-month hiatus from social media; Shakira and Manuel Turizo’s highly anticipated “Copa Vacía,” on which they channel a mermaid and her heroic prince in the music video; and “Billboard,” the track that Ovy on the Drums and Blessd created in only 30 minutes during the “Making the Hit, Live!” panel at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, to name a few.

Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle won best Latin collaboration of May with “Vagabundo,” racking over 64 percent of the votes.

