Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of June 2022? Vote!

From Tiago PZK and Ozuna to Camilo and Alejandro Sanz, vote for the best collab of the month!

Jay Wheeler, Prince Royce and Nicky
Jay Wheeler, Prince Royce and Nicky Jam Pipe Jaramillo

Just like that, half of the year is over! With June wrapping up, Billboard is asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration released this month.

The list includes 11 collabs that were featured on Billboard’s weekly First Stream Latin column, such as Prince Royc’s “Si Te Preguntan…” with Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler, Tiago PZK and Ozuna’s “Nos Comemos,” as well as Camilo’s dream collab with Alejandro Sanz in “NASA,” to name a few.

Eden Muñoz

Eden Munoz, Nicky Jam & More Win Big at 2022 SESAC Latina Music Awards: Full Winners List

In May, fans voted Morat and Duki’s “Paris” as the best collab with nearly 50 percent of the votes. Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” was voted the favorite one of April with more than 55 percent of the votes. Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” took the crown with more than 60 percent of the votes in March. In February, our readers crowned Becky G and Karol G with their sin-pelos-en-la-lengua banger “Mamiii,” nabbing more than 50 percent of the votes, and Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” took the crown in January with more than 62 percent of the votes.

Who should be the winner for June? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)

