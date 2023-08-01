What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of July 2023? Vote!

Every month, Billboard asks readers to vote for the best Latin collaboration released throughout the month that was highlighted on our weekly New Music Latin playlist or as a featured article.

In our latest fan poll, we have more than 20 collabs that were released during the 31 days of July including Greeicy and Danny Ocean’s ultra-sultry “ZHA.” The slow-tempo electro song references a sensual connection between two people whose bodies want “zha, zha, zha” and forms part of Greeicy’s upcoming album called Yeliana. Another sultry selection is Farina and Sean Paul’s “VIBE,” a hip-swaying, Spanglish dancehall. Along that line is also Bad Gyal and Myke Towers’ first collaborative effort in “Mi Lova.”

A couple of Música Mexicana artists stepped out of their comfort zone this month. Carin León, for example, joined Kany García on her pop ballad “Te Lo Agradezco;” Gabito Ballesteros teamed up with Piso 21 on “Me Liberé,” and most notably, Ryan Castro reeled in Peso Pluma in “QUEMA”—an infectious reggaeton that earned Castro his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Other collaborations in the poll include Blessd and Maluma’s “EL RELOJ,” Jay Wheeler’s “Pacto (Remix)” with Anuel AA, Bryant Myers, Dei V, and Hades66, Trueno and Cypress Hill’s “F*** EL POLICE (REMIX),” and Rauw Alejandro and Ivy Queen’s “Celebrando,” to name a few.

Shakira and Manuel Turizo’s mermaid-inspired video for “Copa Vacía” won the June 2023 poll, racking over 33 percent of the votes. Who should win in July? Vote below:

The 2022 winning collabs, as voted on by fans, were Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Session” (April); Morar and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Pablo Alboran and Sebastian Yatra’s “Contigo” (July); Anonimus and R3ymon’s “Santa Diabla” (August); Kany García and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September); Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Déjame Vivir” (October); Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” (November); and Alejo and CNCO’s “Estrella” (December).

All winning collaborations of 2023 will be revealed at the end of year on Billboard.com/Latin and BillboardEspanol.com.