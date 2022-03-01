What’s Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of February 2022? Vote!

Even though February is the shortest month, it was filled with lots of new music releases, including some very cool collaborations. As is Billboard tradition, we want our readers to vote for the best Latin collab released in the last 28 days.

The list highlights all the releases that were featured in the weekly First Stream Latin roundup, including Adriel Favela and Carin Leon’s “Botecito a Pecho,” Natti Natasha, El Alfa, and Chimbala’s dembow “WOW BB,” and Emilia and Duki’s flirtatious “Esto Recién Empieza,” to name a few.

Also on the list is Becky G and Karol G’s first-ever collaboration, “Mamiii,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Feb. 26), securing Becky her first No. 1 on the all-metric tally, and Karol’s fourth leader on the chart.

In January, Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” took the crown with more than 62 percent of the votes, followed by Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo, “Vacaciones” in second place, and Sebastián Yatra, Justin Quiles, L-Gante’s “Regresé” in third.

Who should nab the title for February? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)