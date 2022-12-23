×
What’s the Best Latin Collaboration of December 2022? Vote!

From Paloma Mami to Carin León and more, vote below!

El Jordan 23, Paloma Mami, Pailita
(L to R) --- El Jordan 23, Paloma Mami, Pailita in "Sintomas de Soltera" video Sony Music Latin
Español

Every month, the Billboard Latin team asks readers to vote for the best Latin collaboration released. The December fan poll is officially out now, highlighting 11 collaborative efforts that were featured on Billboard.com and our weekly First Stream Latin throughout the month.

December’s list includes Paloma Mami’s infectious reggaetón “Síntomas de Soltera” with Chilean rappers Pailita and El Jordan 23, Carin León’s “Que Vuelvas” with norteño newcomers Grupo Frontera, and “Si Te Pillo,” where Jowell y Randy and Wisin y Yandel, two of reggaeton’s most coveted duos, joined forces, to name a few. 

Last month, more than 80 percent of the votes crowned the 2022 World Cup anthem “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares the winner. In October, Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Dejame Vivir” won the fan poll with a whopping 94 percent of the votes. The reimagined version of the 1984 track, which originally featured Rocío Dúrcal, comes six years after Juanga’s passing.

Up to now, the top Latin collaborations as voted by fans include Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April); Morat and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo (July); R3ymon and Anonimus, “Santa Diabla” (August); and Kany Garcia and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September). 

Which collaboration should take the crown in December? Check out the candidates and vote below!

