What Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of April 2023? Vote!

Every month, Billboard asks our readers to vote for the best Latin collaboration released throughout the month and featured on our weekly New Music Latin playlist.

Many unique and interesting collabs dropped this month, including Feid and Sean Paul’s romantic reggaeton fused with sultry dancehall “Niña Bonita,” Cazzu and Youn Miko’s sensual trap song “Brinca,” and Marshmello and Farruko’s motivational EDM “Esta Vida.”

April was also strong for Regional Mexican artists. Peso Pluma, for example, teamed up with Colombian rapper Blessd in “Las Morras,” a raw and blunt acoustic-led corrido, essentially about being on top of the world; and Grupo Frontera surprised fans with their Bad Bunny-assisted “un x100to,” a catchy norteño track about heartbreak and regret.

Artists such as Eladio Carrión and Anuel AA; Boza and Dalex; and Alex Anwandter and Buscabulla, also released collaborations in April, to name a few.

Which one is the best? Vote in our fan poll below!

The 2022 winning collabs were Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” (January); Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (February); Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March); Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Session” (April); Morar and Duki’s “Paris” (May); Blessd and Rels B’s “Energia” (June); Pablo Alboran and Sebastian Yatra’s “Contigo” (July); Anonimus and R3ymon’s “Santa Diabla” (August); Kany García and Christian Nodal’s “La Siguiente” (September); Juan Gabriel and Anahí’s “Déjame Vivir” (October); Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” (November); and Alejo and CNCO’s “Estrella” (December).

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com