CNCO, Menudo, Aventura & More: Who’s the Best Latin Boy Band Ever? Vote!

The ’80s and ’90s were prime decades for boy bands, and Latin music did not stay behind.

Menudo, formed in the late ’70s by producer Edgardo Díaz in Puerto Rico, first consisted of two groups of brothers, Nefty and Fernando Sallabery, and Carlos, Oscar and Ricky Melendez, and ultimately included the band’s most popular alum, Ricky Martin. Described as the pioneers of Latin boy bands, the Puerto Rican group was known for timeless hits such as “Claridad” and “Súbete a Mi Moto.”

A wave of boy bands then followed, including Magneto and Barrio Boyzz, as well as a string of young salsa orchestras such as Salserín and Los Adolescentes, who had the boy band essence: matching outfits, cute boys, and killer dance moves.

The boy band movement effortlessly transitioned to other genres in the early 2000s including bachata with the Romeo Santos’-led Aventura and merengue-house with the Dominican trio Ilegales.

Shortly after, the frenzy sizzled down until in 2015, and the newest Latin boy band — dubbed CNCO — emerged from Univision’s competition show La Banda, with Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin as producers. Signed to Sony Music, the band made their debut on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with their debut single “Tan fácil,” and have since hit No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums chart with three sets. Earlier this year, the group helmed by Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel de Jesus, announced they were parting ways after seven years.

“We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that’s how it happened,” De Jesus previously told Billboard. “We’ve lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we’re ready to try new things to expand our careers. We’re very excited.”

But in true boy band fashion, they come, they conquer, and they leave, but the hits and memories stay intact.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard wants to know who you think is the best Latin boy band ever! Vote in our poll below: