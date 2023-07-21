Tainy, Carin Leon, GALE & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Album of 2023 So Far? Vote!

Billboard unveiled its 23 Best Latin Albums of 2023 So Far list, as recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. The mid-year list includes wide-ranging albums spanning different genres, from corridos to punk rock and reggaetón.

Named in alphabetical order from artist name, the list kicks off with Alex Anwandter’s El Diablo en el Cuerpo. The critically acclaimed set spans Latin American ballads, synth pop and many more sounds, while the Chilean iconoclast immerses himself in agony, ecstasy and burning desire, writes Billboard Español‘s Isabela Raygoza. The Chilean singer-songwriter’s album includes collabs with Puerto Rico indie-pop duo Buscabulla, Javiera Mena and Julieta Venegas, to name a few.

Don Omar‘s highly anticipated new album, Forever King, was worth the wait. The set thrives on the reggaetón that made the him a pioneering leader in the genre, but also highlights an artist taking risks with different tropical beats, Billboard‘s Leila Cobo points out.

Tainy‘s DATA, Karol G‘s Mañana Será Bonito and Peso Pluma‘s Génesis — all albums that fared well on the Billboard 200 chart — are also highlighted in the list. With DATA, the Puerto Rican hitmaker scored his second entry on the tally. The set peaked at No. 11 on the July 15-dated chart. Karol’s record-shattering set Mañana Será Bonito made history as the first all Spanish-language album by a female artist to land a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Peso’s Génesis earned a No. 3 debut, the highest ranking for a música mexicana album on that chart.

Which is your favorite Latin album of the year so far? See the full list and vote below!