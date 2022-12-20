Becky G, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny & More: Vote for the Best Latin Album of 2022

This year gifted us with a lot of exciting albums in Latin music, starting with Bad Bunny’s historic two-part album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Featuring thrilling collaborations (Rauw Alejandro, The Marias and more) and edgy fusions (from dembow to indie pop) that transported everyone to a summer in Puerto Rico, the 23-track set became the first all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 year-end albums chart (and has spent 13 weeks at the top so far), and it also earned the first-ever Grammy nomination for album of the year for an all-Spanish release.

Romeo Santos also surprised fans with his 21-track Formula, Vol. 3, where he collaborated with major acts such as Justin Timberlake, Rosalia, and Christian Nodal. The set dropped eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history.

The year also marked a comeback period for acts such as Paulo Londra, who recruited acts such as Ed Sheeran and Travis Barker for his Back to the Game studio album released after a three-year hiatus. Christina Aguilera, on the other hand, paid tribute to her Latin roots by releasing Aguilera, her first Spanish-language album in 22 years, following Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in 2000.

Just like Bunny, Santos, Londra, and Aguilera, many more artists unleashed musical masterpieces this year, ranging from reggaeton to sierreño, and more. Who had the best production? Vote below!

Read Billboard’s 25 Best Latin Albums of 2022 list here