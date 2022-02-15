Los Tigres del Norte, Julieta Venegas & More to Headline First-Ever Bésame Mucho Festival in L.A.

Los Tigres del Norte, Julieta Venegas, Café Tacvba, Zoé, Sin Bandera, Juanes, Banda El Recodo, among many other Latin acts, are set to headline the first-ever edition of Bésame Mucho taking place Saturday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

The festival’s head-turning, multigenerational lineup, which features pop, regional Mexican, merengue, cumbia and rock artists, was unveiled on Tuesday (Feb. 15). According to the Need Pastel-designed flyer, the Tropicália and La Tocada-organized event will be a one-day festival with three separate stages: Rockero stage, Las Clásicas (The Classics) stage and Te Gusta El Pop? (You Like Pop?) stage.

The fest will also feature sets by Bronco, Banda Machos, Caifanes, Enanitos Verdes, Panteón Rococó, Los Ángeles Azules, Sonora Dinamita, Kabah, Fey and Aleks Syntek with additional headliners to be announced later this year.

Giving When We Were Young vibes featuring a packed lineup, the logistics of how the festival will pan out throughout the day are yet to be outlined by its producers. But just hours after the event was announced, Latin music fans took to social media to comment on the nostalgia-provoking lineup while also confirming their attendance to a festival that’s 10 months away. “I’m there,” someone tweeted. “The lineup is absolutely insane,” another Twitter user wrote.

Bésame Mucho joins a number of new Latinx-centered festivals announced for this year, and set to take place across the country. In Chicago, two new reggaeton festivals will take place in the Midwest city for the first time ever: Sueños in May and Más Flow in July. Those multi-day events will respectively feature headliners such as J Balvin, Wisin Y Yandel, Ozuna, Ivy Queen and Don Omar.

Tickets for the Bésame Mucho festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 5pm ET. General admission tickets will start at $199.99 with VIP tickets starting at $324.99. Visit besamemuchofestival.com for more information.