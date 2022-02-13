Belinda & Christian Nodal Split: ‘I Ask That Our Decision Is Met With Respect’

Mexican singer Christian Nodal formally confirmed his breakup from pop star Belinda.

Nodal took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (Feb. 13), the day before Valentine’s Day, to share the news.

“To all my fans and friends in media, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple, taking with us the best of each other,” he wrote in white block letters over a black background.

“We are grateful to have kept each other company during this time. I ask that the decision we’ve taken is met with respect, where each of us will live the separation process in their own way, always wishing the best to the other for the happy times together as well as the trying times. All speculation is false. To the media, with much respect, I will not be speaking about this topic anymore.”

The message was simply signed, “Nodal.”

The romance between 23-year-old Nodal, currently regional Mexican music’s biggest solo star, and Belinda, the stunning Mexican pop star nine years his senior, has been splashed over Spanish language for over a year. Last May, Nodal publicly proposed to Belinda at a restaurant in Spain.

The Nodal-Belinda breakup follows the break up of another, highly visible couple. Anuel and Karol G, who parted ways last year.