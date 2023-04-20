Becky G & Peso Pluma Bring Laid-Back Corridos Vibes to 2023 Latin AMAs With ‘Chanel’

One of the most anticipated performances of the night at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas was song of the year winner Becky G and rapidly rising corridos star Peso Pluma onstage in Las Vegas.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Becky G Peso Pluma See latest videos, charts and news

The two hitmakers arrived onstage to perform their corridos “Chanel,” with Becky rocking a rugged yet sexy denim and tank combo, while Peso had on a white leather sports jacket with hockey team logos. They trade verses like two star-crossed lovers, yet even a Chanel bag couldn’t salvage their romance: “I took you to Chanel/ Also chose from Cartier/ And one day she left me/ To one day never to return,” Peso barked back against a snarling acoustic backdrop.

Related David Bisbal Honored With the Pioneer Award at the 2023 Latin AMAs

With a laid-back voice, or bien tumbada, and an octave deeper than usual, the Mexican-American performer sang of leaving the past behind her for brighter days ahead. “I will remember you forever in my life, baby/ And even though I know I’ll never be able to see you again/ And for that I love you, baby,” she remarks.

Earlier in the evening Becky G won song of the year for “MAMIII” alongside Karol G, and best collaboration – regional Mexican. “My Mexican blood is everything to me, it is the blood that runs through my veins,” Becky to accept the award. “It doesn’t change the history of my last name, Gómez, which for me is a pride to be able to carry on every stage, on every platform, in every opportunity. So thank you to all my people in Mexico, viva México! And also, to all my 200 percenters out there. You are enough. And we will continue moving forward together.”

The Inglewood, Calif., star brought Pluma to the stage in Indio for weekend 1 of Coachella, where they performed “Chanel.”

Peso Pluma is the first regional Mexican act to enter the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, alongside Eslabon Armado, with their song “Ella Baila Sola.” This week he appears on the chart six times, an unprecedented feat for any artist of the regional genre. “Chanel” is Becky G’s first single from an upcoming all-regional Mexican album she’s set to release later this year, with more collaborations to be announced soon. The Chicana hitmaker is also slated to perform at weekend 2 of Coachella on Saturday.

Nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com