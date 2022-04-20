Becky G Announces New Album ‘Esquemas,’ Drops the First Single: Listen

Becky G has announced her new album is on the way and dropped the first single Wednesday (April 20).

On social media, the Mexican-American singer revealed the cover art of what would be her first album in three years, called Esquemas. “My album is coming,” she wrote in the caption along with a pre-save link.

Esquemas, set for a May 13 release via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records, follows Becky’s debut set Mala Santa, which scored her first top five on the Billboard Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts in 2019.

Alongside the news, Becky dropped the first official single off her forthcoming set called “No Mienten,” penned by Spread Lof and Juacko, who also produced the track.

“No Mienten” is an edgy EDM song calling out all of those men who claim they are over a girl but are not. “You can lie again but I know what you feel/ Last night you accidentally said ‘I love you’ and they say drunk people don’t lie,” she chants.

The news of the album and song comes on the heels of Becky’s performance with Karol G at Coachella, where the two sang “MAMIII” live for the first time.

The track — produced by Karol G’s go-to producer Ovy On the Drums — debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Feb. 26), securing the Mexican-American singer-songwriter her first No. 1 on the all-metric tally, and Karol G’s fourth leader on the chart. Released Feb. 10, “MAMIII” became the highest charting song for both of them on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with a No. 15 debut.

Below, see Becky’s album announcement and listen to her latest single: