Becky G to Perform at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Saturday Extra Innings Concert

Becky G is stepping up to the plate on July 16, as it was announced on Monday (June 6) that she’ll be performing at Major League Baseball’s MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert.

Becky’s freshly released album Esquemas, the follow-up to her debut set Mala Santa, scored the artist her first No. 1 — and first entry — on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums. It concurrently debuted at No. 5 on Top Latin Albums,

Additionally, MLB revealed the rest of their star-studded lineup of events for its first-ever All-Star Saturday during All-Star Week at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium, including the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

The first wave of stars set to compete in the Celebrity Softball Game include Quavo, JoJo Siwa, Anthony Ramos, Rob Lowe, CC Sabathia, Simu Liu, Chloe Kim, Coi Leray, Zachary Levi, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jennie Finch, Andre Ethier, Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, The Miz, Lauren Chamberlain, Natasha Watley, Lele Pons and Lisa Fernandez. More celebrities will be announced in early July.

The All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert, All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game are all included with the purchase of an All-Star Saturday ticket, which are now available to purchase at AllStarGame.com. Ticket prices currently range from $25 to $140. Gates at Dodger Stadium open at 2 p.m. on July 16 with the first 10,000 fans to receive a special All-Star souvenir giveaway.