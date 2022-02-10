Becky G & Karol G Team Up for Feel-Good Reggaeton Anthem ‘MAMIII’

The Gs are joining forces! Becky G and Karol G have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration “MAMIII,” a bouncy reggaeton feel-good anthem that drops just in time for Galentine’s Day.

The track, which was released Thursday (Feb. 10), starts off slow with melancholic guitar chords that set up what appears to be a spiteful song — but it quickly takes a turn, transitioning into a bouncy, uptempo anthem about the empowerment that comes after letting go of a toxic relationship.

“MAMIII,” produced by Ovy on the Drums, comes four years since the pair’s last panel together at Billboard‘s Latin Music Week. In 2018, Becky and Karol talked about crossing paths and having a “natural connection.” So collaborating on a song together was only a matter of time.

“There has been a really beautiful evolution this past year in what women are representing,” Karol G said back then. “This isn’t about just me, or just Becky. We have to generate a movement. It’s not about a fight to see who stays — there’s space for all of us. I have a natural connection with Becky.”

“There’s so much love and unity and compassion for each other. We know what it takes to get to where we are,” Becky G added.

Most recently, multi-hyphenate Becky G wrapped the first season of her Facebook Watch series Face to Face With Becky G, which featured candid conversations with fellow hitmakers Demi Lovato, Chiquis and Sofia Reyes, among others. Meanwhile, Karol G — who this week scored her 12th No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart with “Sejodioto” — is set to receive the Rule Breaker Award at Billboard‘s Women in Music event, which will take place March 2 in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater (for which you can purchase tickets here).

Stream Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” below: