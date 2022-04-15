Becky G & Karol G Cast Mia Khalifa & ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud In ‘MAMIII’ Video

“MAMIII” is the song that keeps on giving. After releasing the track in February, marking the first collaboration between Becky G and Karol G, the pair has blessed fans with the official music video, which dropped Friday (April 15).

For the video, directed by Mike Ho, the Mexican and Colombian artists reeled in renowned model Mia Khalifa and actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco or “Fez” on HBO’s Euphoria.

In the clip, fans were surprised—and most of them unhappy—at the fact that neither Becky nor Karol starred in the music video. Instead, Mia and Angus are the lead actors. Mia and a friend are seen letting off steam as they break stuff around a house, while Angus is angrily waiting at a restaurant. Plot twist: the storyline is of a girl who is seeking revenge to get back at her toxic, good-for-nothing boyfriend.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Gs joined forces for the ultimate female anthem “MAMIII,” a bouncy reggaeton track about the empowerment that comes after ending a toxic relationship.

The track —produced by Karol G’s go-to producer Ovy On the Drums— debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Feb. 26), securing the Mexican-American singer-songwriter her first No. 1 on the all-metric tally, and Karol G’s fourth leader on the chart. Released Feb. 10, “MAMII” became the highest-charting song for both of them on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with a No. 15 debut.

The video comes on the heels of Becky G’s Oscars debut performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” alongside the Encanto cast, Luis Fonsi and Megan Thee Stallion, and her recent TV role as a judge on MTV’s Becoming A Popstar alongside Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead. Karol, on the other hand, is making the rounds with her new single “Un Viaje,” where she teamed up with up-and-coming artists Jotaerre, Alejo, and Moffa, and is currently on her Bichota Reloaded tour across Latin America.

Below, watch the music video for ‘MAMIII.”