Here Are the English Lyrics to Becky G & Karol G’s Female Anthem ‘MAMIII’

Becky G and Karol G are making the rounds with their ultimate female anthem “MAMIII,” a bouncy reggaeton track about the empowerment that comes after ending a toxic relationship.

Te pair’s collaboration debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Feb. 26), securing the Mexican-American singer-songwriter her first No. 1 on the all-metric tally, and Karol G’s fourth leader on the chart. The track, produced by Ovy on the Drums and released Feb. 10, became the highest charting song for both of them on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with a No. 15 debut.

And while fans patiently wait for the pair to drop the song’s music video, here are the full lyrics translated to English below.

O-O-Ovy On the Drums

Cheers, Mami

Oh oh oh oh

Ah, ah, ah, ay

What isn’t useful shouldn’t get in the way

You scored a goal against yourself for being clumsy

You couldn’t handle all of this

I’m not here for you to fall in love with me, baby (sheesh)

No visa or passport (no)

I sent your fake love on vacation (shee, shee, shee, shee, shee, sheesh)

All goes to s–t and never come back

What goes around comes back around

What you did to me you don’t remember

Don’t call me again, I even threw away the cellphone

Because of how toxic you are, it became harmful

What goes away, goes away, ah-ah

Don’t make a mistake with me

Because of how toxic you are, I don’t want to see you anymore (sheesh)

I arrived at the party, take out the bottle

The one who loved you, I don’t know who she is

I left you a review, I didn’t give you even one star

And I already forgot you, because you didn’t leave a trace

I no longer look back, not even to park

I have someone who is ready to take me

And a second one who is waiting at the hotel

And the third one I’ll meet tonight

Don’t call me, my number changed (I changed it)

If you want me to give it to you (give it to you)

Call 1-800-f–k you

I don’t know if you heard me

Don’t call me, my number changed (I changed it)

If you want me to give it to you (give it to you)

Call 1-800-f–k you

Don’t call me again, I even threw away the cell phone

Because of how toxic you are, it became harmful

What goes away, goes away, ah-ah

Don’t make a mistake with me

Because of how toxic you are, I don’t want to see you anymore (hey)

Oh I’m sorry

Your desire to come back died along the way (ah)

You made it look like you wasted your time

You came off across well because I don’t share what’s going on with me (daddy)

I see you on social media, I can’t believe it, what a pity for you (pity for you)

I was good and you were like gonorrhea paying me that way (eh, ah, what a gonorrhea)

Two-legged rat, Paquita said it, a creeping animal (ha-ha-ha)

That eats everything that crosses its way

Damn, you get around

Don’t say “I love you,” better to be sincere

Don’t say “I love you” because that was in vain (ah)

You were crying and since it didn’t work out

You’re eating someone else, but you’re thinking of me (sheesh)

Don’t call me again, I even threw away the cell phone

Because of how toxic you are, it became harmful

What goes away, goes away, ah-ah

Don’t make a mistake with me

Because of how toxic you are, I don’t want to see you anymore

Ow

Repeat it, mami

(That sometimes they don’t change you for something better)

KAROL G and Becky G

KAROL G y Becky G

It’s the real Gs, baby (ah-ha-ha)

It’s the real Gs, baby (ah-ja-ja)

Ovy On the Drums