All of Becky G’s Top Billboard Hot Latin Songs Hits: ‘Mamiii,’ ‘Mayores’ & More

Happy birthday, Becky G! The Mexican-American artist turns 25 Wednesday (March 2), and Billboard is celebrating by highlighting all of her hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

In total, the singer-songwriter has 21 entries on the chart, including four that entered in the top 10. Her first entry was in 2014, with her Pitbull-assisted “Can’t Get Enough,” which also marked her first top 10 banger.

Three years later, after discovering her sound in the Spanish-language market, Becky hit No. 3 with her flirtatious Bad Bunny-assisted “Mayores.” In 2018, her collaboration with Natti Natasha, “Sin Pijama,” peaked at No. 4. Both music videos also surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

More recently, Becky G is celebrating her first-ever No. 1 hit with “Mamiii,” an unapologetic, empowering collaboration with Karol G. The song, which was produced by Colombian hitmaker Ovy on the Drums, is currently on its second week at the top. “Mamiii” also took the California-based artist and Colombian star to new heights on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 tally with a No. 15 debut – both artists’ highest charting song. Becky last appeared on the Hot 100 through a featuring role on South Korean J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” in 2019.

Other Becky tracks that have entered the Hot Latin Songs charts include “Fulanito” with El Alfa, “Ram Pam Pam” with Natti, and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Kane Brown, all of which hit top 15.

Below, check out all of her top 10 hits:

“Mamiii,” Becky G and Karol G, peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 26, 2022

“Sin Pijama,” Becky G and Natti Natasha, peaked at No. 4 on Aug. 11, 2018

“Mayores,” Becky G and Bad Bunny, peaked at No. 3 on Nov. 25, 2017

“Can’t Get Enough,” Becky G and Pitbull, peaked at No. 10 on June 7, 2014