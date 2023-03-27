Becky G’s Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Responds to Cheating Rumors, Says He’s Committed Himself to a ‘Mental Wellness Program’

Soccer player Sebastian Lletget, who is Becky G‘s fiancé, issued a lengthy statement on Monday (March 27) to address cheating rumors. In a detailed post that he released via social media, the athlete — who got engaged to the Hot Latin Songs chart-topping star late last year — wrote that he has struggled with “personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions.”

He explained that a “10 minute lapse in judgement” resulted in an “extortion plot” and a “public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.” Lletget also shared his decision to commit himself into a “mental wellness program” to “work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.”

The “MAMIII” singer — who received the Impact Award at Billboard’s 2023 Women In Music event — has not issued a statement addressing the infidelity rumors around the soccer player that surfaced late last week on social media.

Related Becky G Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” he wrote. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

In December, the longtime couple shared the news of their engagement, captioning their post, “Our spot forever,” which included three photos of when he proposed. The Mexican-American hitmaker and Lletget have been dating since 2016.

Read Lletget’s statement below: