Becky G Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget

Becky G and her longtime boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, are engaged!

The couple shared the news with their millions of followers on social media on Friday (Dec. 9). “Our spot forever,” they captioned the joint post that included three photos: one of Lletget down on one knee proposing, a second picture is of the couple hugging, and the last one is Becky G with a huge smile showing off her oval-shaped diamond ring. The couple was also twinning in black leather jackets.

The Mexican-American hitmaker and Lletget have been dating since 2016. Becky and Lletget walked the Latin Grammys red carpet together in Las Vegas last month, where she was up for best urban song with “MAMIII.” After Lletget’s transfer from the LA Galaxy to other MLS teams such as the FC Dallas, Becky has been by his side, rooting for him.

The celebratory post announcing their engagement quickly got reactions and congratulations from Becky’s fellow hit-making colleagues, including her “MAMIII” collaborator Karol G, Anitta, Ángela Aguilar and Leslie Grace.

“OMG Mamiiii … I hope all the nights are wedding nights and all the moons are honeymoons !!!! FELICIDADES,” wrote Karol.

Meanwhile, Anitta is already thinking of what she’ll be wearing to the wedding. “Imma get my dress ready RIGHT NOW wowwwww,” she wrote after already reacting with “Ahhhhhhh😍😍😍😍.”

Most recently, Becky G scored her first No. 1 song as a solo artist on the Latin Airplay chart with “Bailé Con Mi Ex” as a solo artist. The track is part of her album Esquemas. When she found out, “I screamed and woke up my man,” she previously told Billboard. “I was so emotional.”

See Becky G and Lletget’s post below: