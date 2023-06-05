×
Here’s Your First Look at Becky G in DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

Becky G joins the Latino-led DC movie cast in the key role of Khaji-Da.

Becky G
Becky G at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Becky G is officially part of the Blue Beetle movie cast, the upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle.

The Mexican-American singer and actress born Rebbeca Marie Gomez will voice the key role of Khaji-Da, an alien who controls the Scarab (an ancient relic of alien biotechnology), she announced in a joint Instagram post with the movie’s account on Monday (June 5).

“I’m so excited to finally be able to share with you guys that I am officially a part of the ‘Blue Beetle’ familia,” she said in the short video. “I have the honor of playing the voice of Khaji-Da, who is an alien who decides to who she wants to give her superpowers, and when I say I could not be any more proud of what you guys are going to experience when watching this film, I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Produced by DC Studios and the Safran Company, and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle stars a Latino-led cast including Xolo Maridueña portraying the lead character and its alter ego Jaime Reyes, Becky G, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez.

Known for Billboard hits such as “Mayores” with Bad Bunny, “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha, and “MAMIII” with Karol G, this marks one of Becky’s many efforts as an actress following her role as Trini Kwan (the yellow ranger) in Power Rangers (2017), Chloe in Gnome Alone (2017), Sara Reyes in A.X.L. (2018), and Apple in Good Mourning (2022). 

Blue Beetle hits theaters nationwide on Aug. 18. See your first look at Becky G in the movie below:

