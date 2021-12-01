Becky G Gives ‘Bella Ciao’ a Reggaeton Twist for Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ Finale: Watch

Becky G was not ready for those Money Heist spoilers (“What’s going to happen now that Tokyo died?”), but she was ready to give the Netflix series’ unofficial theme song her own twist.

“Bella Ciao” is an Italian protest folk song from the late 19th century, and the song’s connection to the Spanish heist series (originally titled La Casa de Papel) is because “’the Professor’s whole life revolved around one idea… resistance,” according to an official statement. In a new extended version, released under Kemosabe/RCA Records, Becky G not only gives the song an uptempo reggaeton beat, but also flaunts her Italian singing skills.

“I have always loved La Casa de Papel and the way this show connected with millions of people across the world,” she said. “’Bella Ciao’ is an iconic song and marks an important moment in the series, so being asked to reimagine it and be a part of the Casa de Papel world is truly an honor. From recording the song to shooting the video, I hope everyone enjoys this cover as much as I do!”

“Bella Ciao” premiered Wednesday (Dec. 1) alongside a music video, directed by Megan Gamez, which pays tribute to the red jumpsuit, mask and bars of gold from the Bank of Spain, seen on the series.

The show’s finale (part 5, volume 2) will premiere globally Friday on Netflix.