Becky G Delivers a White Hot Performance of ‘Baile Con Mi Ex’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Watch

Becky G took center stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her current single “Baile Con Mi Ex.”

On Wednesday (May 25), the Mexican-American singer was joined by a five-member band for a live performance of her new rhythmic pop tune that’s about dancing with her ex. Dressed in all white, Becky crooned an intimate crowd while flaunting her impeccable live vocals and smooth dance moves.

“When I first heard it, it was an English language song called ‘Dancing With My Ex’ that was written for a male artist, from a man’s point of view. And I was obsessed,” Becky previously told Billboard of the song’s concept. “It was a more laid-back production, melodically very R&B influenced, and the story was so beautiful. It was this internal dialogue of this play-by-play in this guy’s head of getting maybe a little too lit, and bumping into his ex and having the time of his life.”

She then explained how she took the proposal to her manager, Ben Tischker, and her team, to make the song in Spanish, and from a woman’s point of view.

“I said, ‘That is the most genius idea I’ve ever heard.’ And, when we brought this concept to my crew [to work in Spanish] — it was such a debate with some of the boys in the room, on if there would even be a song if their girlfriend danced with her ex because she ‘cheated.’ Now that it’s a girl, the fact that she danced with someone else […] Oh, dagger to my heart! As if women aren’t allowed any room to mess up. Or, did she even mess up? I loved how controversial the song became in Spanish. Because a girl dancing with her ex? Ooh. Game over.”

“Baile Con Mi Ex” is Becky’s latest effort off her sophomore album ESQUEMAS, which earned the artist her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart. She debuted the track live at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Below, watch her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!