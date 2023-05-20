Becky G, Anitta, Rauw in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Karol G Drops New Music Video

Karol G surprised fans this week by unleashing the official music video to her song “Amargura,” from her historic Mañana Será Bonito album. For her latest clip, the Colombian artist opted for a live version filmed during her stadium concert in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The video shows Karol rocking her long, red locks and an all-denim outfit while she energetically performing the infectious heartbreak reggaeton track. The video also shows aerial scenes of the packed Estadio Hiram Bithorn and fans jamming along to the lyrics.

Latin Artists Make Coveted Forbes List

This week, Forbes unveiled its coveted 30 Under 30, where three Latin acts form part of the North American 2023 music list: Anitta (No. 29), Becky G (No. 25), and Rauw Alejandro (No. 29). Other music acts who made the list include 24kGoldn (No. 22), Madison Beer (No. 24), and Blu de Tiger (No. 24), to name a few. On its official website, Forbes also highlighted its all-star alumni including Lizzo, Giveon, and Bad Bunny, who was part of the “Under 30 Class of 2019.”

Rauw Alejandro performs during the Uforia Mix Live 2022 at FLA Live Arena on October 01, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. John Parra/GI

Manuel Turizo Teams Up with Kotex

Manuel Turizo has joined forces with Kotex Colombia, becoming the first male artist to partner with the menstrual hygiene product. During a since-deleted Instagram Live, the singer asked his fans in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries to donate menstrual pads at his concerts. His goal is to collect 100,000 pads. “These towels will be donated to a non-governmental foundation in several countries, for women who need it and today cannot access these products,” an official Instagram post stated.

Corridos for Education

Meanwhile, on TikTok, a professor went viral for using corridos music to teach the Spanish language to her students. In the video, Elizabeth Coti, a Guatemalan-born, Texas-based teacher, is seen using the lyrics of Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma‘s “Ella Baila Sola” to teach a verse or two to her class. “Educating the youth, one corrido at a time,” she captioned the clip, which had more than three million views at the time of publishing.

The Beautiful Game

In a new initiative, Loud And Live partnered with “The Beautiful Game,” a celebrity-friendly soccer match created and hosted by Brazilian soccer stars Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos. The live events company will manage all the commercial and promotional aspects of the match, including marketing, sponsorship, ticket sales, and VIP experiences. “Their [Loud And Live] expertise in managing global large-scale events and their dedication to providing an exceptional experience for fans make them the perfect partner,” Rafael Alves, partner & managing director of The Beautiful Game, said in a statement. The Beautiful Game will be hosted on June 23 at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.