Beatriz Luengo & Yotuel Got Married in Las Vegas… Again!: See the Photos

Spanish powerhouse Beatriz Luengo and Cuban artist Yotuel Romero have tied the knot… again!

Both artists, who have been going strong for almost 20 years and have two children together, revealed the big news on social media Wednesday (Nov. 17). Similar to their first wedding in 2008, the couple married for the second time in Las Vegas during Latin Grammy week.

“Despite my nerves because once again we were marrying improvised and the last time I promised that I would organize everything better,” Luengo wrote on Instagram. “It has been perfect because you, my Yotu, were looking at me with that love that only you know how to look at me with. … I love you, my Yotu, because with you everything is perfect. The circumstances around us don’t matter.”

“I started to believe in God at the very moment he put you in my path,” Romero captioned his wedding photo on Instagram.

Luengo and Romero, whose “Patria y Vida” is nominated for two Latin Grammys, including song of the year, first met in 2003 on the set of the Spanish TV series Un Paso Adelante. After five years of dating, the couple got married in 2008 in Las Vegas after the Latin Grammys that same year. Pau Dones, the late Jarabe de Palo singer, was in attendance.

“Pau! We got married again. ‘Living is urgent.’ We miss you,” Romero captioned another photo dedicated to the Spanish rock icon.

“In the midst of all the happiness La Hungara sang to us and it was the best of the gifts,” Luengo elaborated. “Thank you Las Vegas once again for giving me all this madness. Thanks to my friends for crying and laughing with us.”

