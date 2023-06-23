Bad Gyal Teams Up With Tokischa & Young Miko for ‘Chulo Pt. 2’: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by Billboard‘s Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Bad Gyal, Marshmello and Tiago PZK and J Balvin, to name a few.

“Chulo Pt. 2” sees Spanish artist Bad Gyal pursuing risqué, sex-positive ventures with no lyrical filter. Unlike the solo route of “Chulo,” its second iteration brings Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko and Dominican dembow singer Tokischa along for the ride. Produced by Mag and Mauro, the single witnesses the freaky trio hone their carnal-seeking antics as they gamble with (arguably) bad decisions and a lust for life.

This week’s roundup also includes J Balvin’s comeback single. For “En Alta,” the Colombian star teamed up with newcomers Quevedo, Omar Courtz & YOVNGCHIMI. Produced by Hear This Music (also featuring Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian), “En Alta” is an infectious electro-trap fusion about manifesting nothing but good vibes and being surrounded by positive-minded people.

Argentine singer-songwriter Maria Becerra dropped her new single, “Corazón Vacío,” produced by longtime collaborator XRoss. The song kicks off with a moody, slow intro, and Becerra singing a cappella over pads, before the reggaetón beat kicks in almost a full minute later. The song puts her vocals and songwriting skills at the forefront. “Yo quería hablar con vos, pero otra voz me dijo que, ‘No te ilusiones más con él,'” she sings.

Other new releases include Peso Pluma‘s highly anticipated third album, Génesis, María José Llergo’s “Rueda, Rueda” and Marshmello and Tiago PZK’s teamup for “Como Yo :(.”

