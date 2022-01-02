Bad Bunny Wipes His Instagram Account, Joins TikTok on New Year’s Day

Bad Bunny is starting the new year off with a clean slate on social media.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican trap star recently deleted all of the posts from his official Instagram account, which boasts 36.8 million followers, including fellow artists like Drake, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X.

Bunny, who ranked as No. 1 on the Top Latin Artists chart on Billboard‘s 2021 Year-End Charts, has now joined TikTok. In his first post on Saturday (Jan. 1), the artist holds up a large mug on the morning after what appears to be a fun night of partying on New Year’s Eve with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“2022, the ‘damned’ part is just out of love, I know you will be a good year,” Bunny captioned the clip, which references lyrics to his song “Si Veo a Tu Mama,” heard playing in the background.

Bunny was not only Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of the year, but also Spotify’s most streamed artist globally in any genre. In 2021, he scored a threepeat thanks to chart-topping albums YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour del Mundo — all peaking at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart. Additionally, El Conejo Malo placed the No. 1 song, “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez, on the year-end Hot Latin Songs chart.

See Bad Bunny’s first TikTok post here.